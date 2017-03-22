UPDATE 2-Russia trims key rate to 9 percent, pledges cautious cuts
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
March 22 General Electric Co:
* Trian comments on GE framework
* Trian Fund Management -changes to GE executive management team's existing compensation packages is positive for shareholders
* Trian Fund- over past month, Trian intensified dialogue with senior management on new initiatives to help ensure that GE can meet financial commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
* To pay the federal government $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies it acquired violated false claims act -Justice Department statement
* Signing of sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall