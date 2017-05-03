BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
May 3 Triangle Capital Corp:
* Triangle Capital Corporation announces significant expansion of its senior credit facility
* Triangle Capital - amended its senior secured credit facility to include, among other things, increase in current commitments from $300 million to $435 million
* Triangle Capital - amended its senior secured credit facility to include, among other things, for extension in maturity by two years to April 30, 2022
* Triangle Capital Corp - interest rate for borrowings under credit facility remains unchanged at LIBOR/CDOR plus 2.75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.