May 3 Triangle Capital Corp:

* Triangle Capital Corporation announces significant expansion of its senior credit facility

* Triangle Capital - amended its senior secured credit facility to include, among other things, increase in current commitments from $300 million to $435 million

* Triangle Capital - amended its senior secured credit facility to include, among other things, for extension in maturity by two years to April 30, 2022

* Triangle Capital Corp - interest rate for borrowings under credit facility remains unchanged at LIBOR/CDOR plus 2.75%