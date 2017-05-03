BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
May 3 Triangle Capital Corp
* Triangle Capital Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share
* Qtrly net investment income per share $0.42
* Triangle Capital Corp - net investment income during q1 of 2017 was $17.8 million, compared to net investment income of $17.1 million for q4 of 2016
* Triangle Capital Corp - company's net asset value, or nav, at march 31, 2017, was $15.29 per share as compared to $15.13 per share at december 31, 2016
* Triangle Capital Corp-on may 1, co amended its senior secured credit facility to include an increase in current commitments from $300 million to $435 million
* Triangle Capital Corp - company amended its senior secured credit facility to include an extension in maturity by two years to april 30, 2022
* Triangle capital corp - interest rate for borrowings under credit facility remains unchanged at libor/cdor plus 2.75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.