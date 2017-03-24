March 24 Triangle Petroleum Corp

* Triangle Petroleum - TUSA, its units filed with bankruptcy court certain third amended joint Chapter 11 plan of reorganization of co, its unit debtors

* Triangle Petroleum Corp - reorganization plan provides for payment in full in cash of TUSA debtors' revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Triangle Petroleum - reorganization plan provides for distribution of stock of new holding co of reorganized TUSA to TUSA's 6.75% senior notes due 2022

* Triangle Petroleum - on March 10, court entered findings of fact, conclusions of law, order confirming third amended joint Chapter 11 plan of reorganization

* Triangle Petroleum - bankruptcy court adjourned confirmation hearing with respect to plan participation for Ranger, its units who were removed from plan

* Triangle Petroleum Corp - reorganization plan does not provide for any recovery to company on account of its equity interest in TUSA

* Triangle Petroleum - on March 24 plan became effective, co's equity interest in TUSA was extinguished, TUSA debtors emerged from Chapter 11 as Nine Point Energy