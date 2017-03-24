March 24 Triangle Petroleum Corp
* Triangle Petroleum - TUSA, its units filed with bankruptcy
court certain third amended joint Chapter 11 plan of
reorganization of co, its unit debtors
* Triangle Petroleum Corp - reorganization plan provides for
payment in full in cash of TUSA debtors' revolving credit
facility - SEC filing
* Triangle Petroleum - reorganization plan provides for
distribution of stock of new holding co of reorganized TUSA to
TUSA's 6.75% senior notes due 2022
* Triangle Petroleum - on March 10, court entered findings
of fact, conclusions of law, order confirming third amended
joint Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* Triangle Petroleum - bankruptcy court adjourned
confirmation hearing with respect to plan participation for
Ranger, its units who were removed from plan
* Triangle Petroleum Corp - reorganization plan does not
provide for any recovery to company on account of its equity
interest in TUSA
* Triangle Petroleum - on March 24 plan became effective,
co's equity interest in TUSA was extinguished, TUSA debtors
emerged from Chapter 11 as Nine Point Energy
