March 1 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune media company reports fourth quarter and full-year
2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $529.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $596.8
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 consolidated revenues to be between $1.865
billion and $1.916 billion
* Sees 2017 consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be between $440
million and $480 million
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures to be between $75 million
and $95 million
* Tribune Media Co - Company expects to receive proceeds
from spectrum auction in second half of 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
