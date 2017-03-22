March 22 Trican Well Service Ltd:
* Trican Well Service Ltd - Trican and Canyon to combine to
create premier Canadian pressure pumping company
* Trican Well Service - aggregate transaction value is
approximately $637 million, including the assumption of
approximately $40 million in Canyon debt
* Trican Well Service Ltd - consideration to be received by
Canyon shareholders reflects a value of $6.63 per Canyon share
* Expect transaction to be significantly accretive to cash
flow as integration is completed in 2018
* Trican Well Service - expects to achieve approximately $20
million in annual pre-tax synergies upon the expected completion
of the integration in 2018
* Trican Well Service - on transaction completion , existing
holders of Trican & Canyon shares to own about 56% and 44% of
combined co, respectively
* Trican Well Service- co to acquire all of issued &
outstanding common shares of canyon on basis of 1.70 common
shares of co for each outstanding Canyon share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: