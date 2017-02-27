Feb 27 Tricon Capital Group Inc

* Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings comprised of c$150 million of subscription receipts

* Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings also comprised US$150 million of extendible convertible debentures

* Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings in conjunction with acquisition of silver bay realty trust

* Tricon Capital Group - entered into agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 15.2 million subscription receipts at price of c$9.90/subscription receipt