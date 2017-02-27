UPDATE 3-Debt deal pushes short-dated Greek bond yields to lowest since 2014
Feb 27 Tricon Capital Group Inc
* Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings comprised of c$150 million of subscription receipts
* Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings also comprised US$150 million of extendible convertible debentures
* Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings in conjunction with acquisition of silver bay realty trust
* Tricon Capital Group - entered into agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 15.2 million subscription receipts at price of c$9.90/subscription receipt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.