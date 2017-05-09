May 9 Tricon Capital Group Inc
* Tricon capital group inc says change to its incentive
compensation plans in alignment with advisory firm
recommendations
* Tricon capital -amendments proposed to address issues
raised by advisory firm in course of review of matters to be
voted on at upcoming annual meeting
* Tricon capital -amendments will increase threshold for
acceleration of vesting of options under option plan in event of
a change of control of tricon
* Tricon capital group inc says amendments will impose
requirement of shareholder approval for any changes to option
plan, among other things
* Tricon capital group inc says amendments to incentive
plans are not expected to substantively impact co's compensation
practices moving forward
