BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
Feb 22 Tricon Capital Group Inc-
* Tricon Capital Group announces strong q4 and year-end results driven by growth in aum and investment income
* Q4 adjusted basic earnings per share increased by 31% year-over-year to $0.17
* Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 25% to $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* For Q4 2016, investment income at tah was $3.4 million compared to $12.7 million in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .