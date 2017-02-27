Feb 27 Tricon Capital Group Inc:
* Tricon Capital Group to acquire Silver Bay Realty Trust
Corp
* Tricon Capital Group - deal has a total enterprise value
of approximately $1.4 billion, comprised of equity purchase
price of approximately $820 million
* Tricon Capital Group Inc - deal expected to be accretive
to tricon's earnings per share and net asset value per share
* Tricon capital group inc - to partially finance
acquisition, company intends to use net proceeds from one or
more "bought deal" public offerings
* Tricon Capital - obtained commitment to increase its
existing corporate revolving credit facility from $235 million
to $350 million
