July 6 Trifecta Gold Ltd:
* Trifecta Gold Ltd announces private placement and start of
exploration
* Trifecta Gold Ltd - announces a non-brokered private
placement offering of up to C$1.5 million
* Trifecta Gold Ltd - offering will include sale of up to 4
million flow-through units at a price of C$0.25 per flow-through
unit
* Trifecta Gold Ltd - offering will include sale of up to up
to 2,.5 million non-flow-through units at a price of C$0.20 per
unit
* Trifecta Gold Ltd - expansion of its road-accessible
trident property, located within White Gold District of Dawson
Range Gold Belt in Western Yukon
* Trifecta Gold Ltd - company has added 193 contiguous
mineral claims to property, bringing total up to 718 claims
