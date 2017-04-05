BRIEF-Taiji Computer says dividend payment date on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.18 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20
April 5 Trigiant Group Ltd:
* On March 30, unit, vendor and warrantors entered into SP agreement
* Sale shares represent 40% of issued shares of target company
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase, sale shares
* Consideration for acquisition is RMB377.4 million
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 6 April 2017
* Target company is Jiang Mei Limited and purchaser is Trigiant Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.