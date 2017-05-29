UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Trikomsel Oke Tbk Pt
* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk
* SG$115 million 5.25% senior fixed rate notes due 2016 of Trikomsel Pte. Ltd. Guaranteed by pt Trikomsel Oke Tbk
* SG$100 million 7.875% senior fixed rate notes due 2017 of Trikomsel Pte. Ltd. Guaranteed by pt Trikomsel Oke Tbk
* Co required to launch an exchange process to allow noteholders to exchange their notes for a pro rata interest in noteholder equity trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources