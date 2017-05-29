May 29 Trikomsel Oke Tbk Pt

* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk

* SG$115 million 5.25% senior fixed rate notes due 2016 of Trikomsel Pte. Ltd. Guaranteed by pt Trikomsel Oke Tbk

* SG$100 million 7.875% senior fixed rate notes due 2017 of Trikomsel Pte. Ltd. Guaranteed by pt Trikomsel Oke Tbk

* Co required to launch an exchange process to allow noteholders to exchange their notes for a pro rata interest in noteholder equity trust​