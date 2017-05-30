BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
May 30 Trillion Grand Corporate Company Ltd :
* Noble One Investments as purchaser and Full Times Investments as vendor and co enters agreement
* Noble one investments as purchaser agreed to acquire sale shares, at consideration of HK$46.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges