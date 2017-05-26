May 26 Trillium Therapeutics Inc:

* Trillium announces pricing of U.S.$30.0 million public offering of common shares and series II non-voting convertible first preference shares

* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - priced its public offering of 2.8 million common shares and 3.3 million series II non-voting convertible first preferred shares

* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - common shares are being sold at a public offering price of U.S.$5.00 per share

* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - series II non-voting convertible first preferred shares are being sold at a public offering price of U.S.$5.00 per share