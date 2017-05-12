BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 Trillium Therapeutics Inc:
* Trillium reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per common share $1.46
* Trillium Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended March 31, 2017 of $11.5 million was higher than loss of $7.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2016
* Qtrly net loss was higher due mainly to increased research and development program expenses of $2.8 million
* All figures in C$
* Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft
* UPS - announced new peak charge applicable during selected weeks in Nov, Dec 2017 for U.S. residential, large packages and packages over maximum limits