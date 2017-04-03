April 3 Trillium Therapeutics Inc:

* Trillium Therapeutics presents TTI-621 preclinical data at AACR annual meeting and provides clinical update

* Trillium Therapeutics-currently enrolling patients in expansion phase of ongoing phase 1 trial of tti-621, in patients with multiple Hematologic malignancies

* Trillium therapeutics inc - to date, 33 evaluable patients have been enrolled into expansion phase of tti-621 trial