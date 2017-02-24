UPDATE 2-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN, June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
Feb 24 Trillium Therapeutics Inc:
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* TTI-621's half-life and receptor occupancy significantly increased with weekly dosing
* Additional data has clarified transient thrombocytopenia observed following TTI-621 exposure is often diminished after multiple infusions
* Weekly infusions of TTI-621 lead to a longer half-life and accumulation of circulating drug, overcoming platelet antigen sink
* "Latest results suggest that we achieved meaningful TTI-621 exposure while maintaining acceptable platelet counts"
* Additional data on TTI-621 suggests that there may be an opportunity to increase TTI-621 exposure in patients after initial dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it would proceed with the development of one of the largest oil discoveries of the past decade, the Liza oil field, located offshore Guyana, after receiving approval from the South American nation's government.
ASTANA, June 16 The estimated cost of a project to boost output at the Karachaganak gas condensate field in Kazakhstan has been halved from last year's $9 billion, a senior Kazakh energy official said on Friday.