July 6 Trilogy Energy Corp:
* Trilogy Energy Corp. Agrees to merge with Paramount
Resources Ltd.
* Trilogy Energy Corp - Paramount today announced that it
has also entered into an agreement to acquire Apache Canada Ltd
* Trilogy Energy Corp - upon completion of merger,
Paramount will have approximately 134.7 million shares
outstanding
* Trilogy Energy Corp - merger with Paramount is conditional
upon, among other things, Paramount completing acquisition of
Apache Canada
* Trilogy Energy - Paramount would buy all shares,
non-voting shares of Trilogy not already owned by Paramount for
class A common shares of Paramount
* Trilogy Energy - Paramount to buy shares of Trilogy not
already owned by Paramount on basis of one Paramount share for
every 3.75 of co's shares
* Trilogy Energy Corp - outstanding high yield notes of
Trilogy will remain outstanding following completion of merger
* Trilogy Energy - clayton H. Riddell will beneficially own
or control, directly or indirectly, about 44% of outstanding
shares of Paramount, post merger
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: