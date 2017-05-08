May 8 Trilogy Energy Corp:

* Trilogy Energy Corp announces financial and operating results for the quarter-ended march 31, 2017

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.29

* Trilogy energy -q1 production was 25,133 boe/d, an increase of 11 percent from q4 2016 production of 22,565 boe/d

* Trilogy energy corp says trilogy continues to reaffirm its 2017 annual guidance