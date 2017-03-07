March 7 Trilogy Energy Corp:

* Trilogy Energy Corp announces financial and operating results for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2016

* Trilogy Energy Corp - reported sales volumes for q4 of 2016 were higher at 22,565 boe/d as compared to 21,632 boe/d for Q3

* Trilogy Energy Corp - trilogy's board of directors approved a 2017 capital budget of $130 million

* Trilogy Energy Corp - for 2017, trilogy is forecasting its capital expenditures to be less than its projected funds flow from operations

* Trilogy energy - average production during q4 of 2016 was 22,565 boe/d , resulting in annual 2016 average production of 21,822 boe/d

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.17

* Trilogy Energy Corp - expects growing its production by approximately 10 percent over 2016 average production to approximately 24,000 boe/d in 2017

* Trilogy energy corp - third party revenue adjustments "negatively" impacted full year 2016 average production by an estimated 115 boe/d

* Trilogy energy - has hedged about 17 percent of its forecast 2017 production to lock in expected returns from wells drilled in 2017 capital spending program

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $61.8 million versus $48.6 million in prior quarter

* Trilogy energy corp - trilogy plans to drill 15 horizontal montney oil wells and complete 18 wells in 2017