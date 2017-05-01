BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
May 1 Trilogy Energy Corp-
* Trilogy Energy Corp announces agreement to sell certain assets in the grande prairie area of alberta for $50 million and provides an update on its borrowing base and debt levels
* Trilogy Energy Corp - proceeds from sale will be applied to reduce trilogy's indebtedness under its revolving credit facility
* Trilogy Energy Corp - extension of term for revolving credit facility for one year to april, 2019 and a borrowing base of $300 million
* Trilogy Energy Corp - revolving credit facility borrowing base will be reduced to $290 million on closing to reflect sale of assets in grande prairie area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp