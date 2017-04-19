April 18 Trilogy International Partners Inc :

* Trilogy International Partners announces us $345 million debt offering

* Trilogy International Partners -intend to commence a private offering of us$345 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022

* Trilogy International Partners - issuers intend to apply proceeds of offering to redeem all of their outstanding 13.375 pct senior secured notes due 2019