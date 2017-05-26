UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 Trilogy International Ltd:
* FY revenue of NZ$103.7 million, an increase of 25%
* FY NPAT of NZ$12.7 million, an increase of 35%
* "Expects underlying revenue growth in FY18 to be consistent with FY17 for each segment of the business"
* Board has declared a fully imputed annual dividend of 4.5 NZ cents per share
* "We expect revenue and EBITDA to be skewed towards the second half" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources