May 26 Trilogy International Ltd:

* FY revenue of NZ$103.7 million, an increase of 25%

* FY NPAT of NZ$12.7 million, an increase of 35%

* "Expects underlying revenue growth in FY18 to be consistent with FY17 for each segment of the business"

* Board has declared a fully imputed annual dividend of 4.5 NZ cents per share

"We expect revenue and EBITDA to be skewed towards the second half"