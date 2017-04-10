BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Trilogy Metals Inc -
* Has signed an agreement with South32 Limited
* Trilogy has granted South32 an option to form a 50/50 joint venture with respect to Trilogy's Alaskan assets
* South32 must contribute a minimum of $10 million each year, for a maximum of 3 years, to keep option in good standing
* To subscribe for 50% of JV, South32 will contribute a minimum of $150 million
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017