BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Trilogy Metals Inc-
* Trilogy Metals reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Trilogy Metals Inc - 2017 program has a budget of $7.1 million to be expended during fiscal year to advance arctic project to pre-feasibility
* Trilogy Metals Inc - significantly expanded environmental baseline program will be underway in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income