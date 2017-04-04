April 4 Trilogy Metals Inc-

* Trilogy Metals reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Trilogy Metals Inc - 2017 program has a budget of $7.1 million to be expended during fiscal year to advance arctic project to pre-feasibility

* Trilogy Metals Inc - significantly expanded environmental baseline program will be underway in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: