Feb 28 Trimas Corp
* Trimas reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding
items
* Q4 loss per share $1.48 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $185.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Company is targeting 2017 free cash flow to be greater
than 100% of net income
