April 27 Trimas Corp
* Trimas corp says reported free cash flow of $17.7 million
for Q1 2017, compared to a use of $5.9 million in Q1 2016
* Trimas reports first quarter 2017 results; diluted EPS,
excluding special items, increased by 11 pct to $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 sales fell 1.5 percent to $199.8 million
* Reported total debt of $366.9 million as of March 31,
2017, compared to $374.7 million as of December 31, 2016, and
$437.9 million as of March 31, 2016
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.35 to $1.45
excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $200.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
