a day ago
BRIEF-TriMas sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items
July 27, 2017 / 12:16 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-TriMas sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Trimas Corp

* Trimas reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 sales $213.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $205.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent

* Trimas corp says remain committed to achieving 2017 operating plan and reaffirming full year outlook provided in february Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

