May 30 Trimble Inc

* Trimble acquires nm group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3d asset management

* Trimble inc - financial terms were not disclosed.

* Trimble inc - nm group's business will be reported as part of trimble's resources and utilities segment

* Trimble inc - acquired privately-held network mapping group limited (nm group)