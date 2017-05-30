BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
May 30 Trimble Inc
* Trimble acquires nm group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3d asset management
* Trimble inc - financial terms were not disclosed.
* Trimble inc - nm group's business will be reported as part of trimble's resources and utilities segment
* Trimble inc - nm group's business will be reported as part of trimble's resources and utilities segment
* Trimble inc - acquired privately-held network mapping group limited (nm group) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.