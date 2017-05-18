BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
May 18 Trimetals Mining Inc
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
* Marketed private placement of units at a price of C$0.24 per unit
* Company will also grant agents an option to increase size of offering by up to an additional C$1.5 million of units on same terms
Intends to use proceeds of offering for continued exploration, resource expansion at near surface, gold springs gold-silver project
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)