May 18 Trimetals Mining Inc

* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing

* Marketed private placement of units at a price of C$0.24 per unit

* Company will also grant agents an option to increase size of offering by up to an additional C$1.5 million of units on same terms

* Intends to use proceeds of offering for continued exploration, resource expansion at near surface, gold springs gold-silver project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: