June 22 Trinseo SA

* Increases quarterly dividend by 20 percent to $0.36per share

* Trinseo announces increase to quarterly dividend and new share repurchase program

* Trinseo SA - ‍Board of directors authorized repurchase of up to 2 million shares of company's ordinary shares over next 18 months​

* Trinseo SA - ‍New buyback authorization replaces company's prior repurchase authorization​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: