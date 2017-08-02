FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 18 hours
BRIEF-Trinseo Q2 earnings per share $1.34
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
Science
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2017 / 9:05 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Trinseo Q2 earnings per share $1.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Trinseo Sa

* Trinseo reports second quarter 2017 financial results; no change to strong business fundamentals with updated full year outlook for net timing impacts

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.28

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.40 to $6.58

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.28

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.51 to $6.69

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.39

* Q2 earnings per share $1.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $1.145 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* Trinseo Sa - ‍intends to launch a refinancing of its term loan and existing bonds over next two weeks​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.