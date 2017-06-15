June 15 Trinseo Sa
* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali
S.P.A.
* Trinseo sa - trinseo is funding purchase of api's shares
through its existing cash on hand
* Trinseo sa - transaction includes api's manufacturing and
research facility at mussolente, italy, and all of api's
business, employees and assets
* Trinseo sa - api management team and employees will join
trinseo's performance plastics business
