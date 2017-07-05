BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 Triple-s Management Corp:
* Triple-S Management Corp - agrees to Medicaid contract extension
* Triple-S Management - ASES will increase payment to triple-s Salud from a rate of $165.93 to $183.38 per member per month for metro north region
* Triple-S management - agreed to extend contract with Puerto Rico Health insurance administration for 3-month period beginning July 1, ending Sept 30
* Triple-S Management Corp - extension is intended to ensure continuity of services while parties conclude negotiations for renewal of contract
* Triple-S Management Corp - under contract extension, ases will increase its payment to triple-s salud from $138.37 to $148.99 PMPM for west region
* Triple-S Management Corp - new rates will also apply for remainder of 2017-2018 fiscal year
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016