March 2

* Triple-S Management Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Says expect full-year at-risk member month enrollment to be approximately 4.0 million, plus or minus 5%

* Triple-S Management Corp says 2017 life insurance and property and casualty premiums are expected to reach $162 million and $90 million, respectively, plus or minus 5%

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 revenue $730.7 million

