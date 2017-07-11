BRIEF-Triplepoint Venture Growth announces public offering of notes due 2022

July 11 (Reuters) - Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp :

* Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp announces public offering of notes due 2022

* Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp - to use proceeds from offering to redeem all of outstanding indebtedness under 6.75% fixed-rate notes due 2020

* Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC-to use remaining proceeds after redemption of 2020 notes to repay outstanding borrowings under $200 million credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: