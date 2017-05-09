BRIEF-Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
May 9 Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc Corp
* Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. announces $0.50 per share net investment income and record level of investment income in the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's parliament voted to raise the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($400) a year from 6,500 pounds and gave tax breaks to the first three brackets.
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan