March 14 Triton International Ltd
* Triton International Limited reports fourth quarter and
full year 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Qtrly leasing revenues $259.5 million versus $173.0
million
* Qtrly adjusted net income $15.3 million versus $19.7
million
* "market conditions remain generally favorable at start of
2017"
* Triton International- expect new container production
volumes will remain limited in first half of 2017, supply of
containers will remain constrained
