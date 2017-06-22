June 22 Triton International Ltd

* Triton International Ltd - unit entered into an amendment with respect to credit agreement, dated as of April 15, 2016 - SEC filing

* Triton International Ltd - June 2017 amendment amended TCIL credit agreement to increase revolving credit limit from $600 million to $1.025 billion

* Triton international ltd - JUNE 2017 amendment amended TCIL credit agreement to change maturity from APRIL 15, 2021 to JUNE 16, 2022

* Triton International Ltd - as of june 16, 2017, interest rate under TCIL credit agreement is libor plus 2.00% and advance rate is 83.33% Source text - (bit.ly/2tSUoef) Further company coverage: