GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
May 24 Triumph Group Inc-
* Says terms of settlement were not disclosed
* Triumph Group Inc - Triumph Aerostructures, Llc comprehensive settlement with Bombardier
* Triumph Group Inc - Bombardier, unit have entered into a comprehensive settlement agreement that resolves all outstanding commercial disputes between them
* Triumph Group- settlement resets commercial relationship between TAS,Bombardier,allows each of them to better achieve business objectives going forward
* Triumph Group - agreement resolves disputes related to design, manufacture and supply of wing components for bombardier's global 7000 business aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21 Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.