May 30 Triumph Group Inc :

* Triumph agreement with Boeing extends support for V-22

* ‍contract is expected to be negotiated before end of 2017 between Bell Boeing and U.S. Navy​

* Selected by Boeing to support V-22 Osprey Multiyear 3 contract, once approved

* ‍agreement extends statement of work Triumph currently has on V-22 Multiyear 2 contract​

* ‍triumph deliveries in support of Multiyear 3 contract will begin in 2019 and extend through 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: