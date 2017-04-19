BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Triumph Bancorp Inc-
* Triumph Bancorp reports first quarter net income to common stockholders of $10.3 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Triumph Bancorp Inc says net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2017 of $31.8 million compared to $33.5 million for quarter ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg