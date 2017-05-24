GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
May 24 Triumph Group Inc-
* Triumph Group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.81 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $2.57
* Q4 sales $919.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $924.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 revenue about $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion
* Says anticipates an incremental $70 million in cost savings in fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21 Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.