April 11 Trius Investments Inc:
* Trius Investments Inc provides corporate update
* Trius Investments-proceeding with request to tsx exchange
for reclassification of business from tier ii industrial issuer
to tier II investment issuer
* Trius Investments - plans to focus on strategic
investments in private, public real estate and investments in
entities operating in health care sector
* Trius Investments-planning on expanding board by 2
independent positions:corporate investment policy,corporate
disclosure policy and code of conduct policy
