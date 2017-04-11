April 11 Trius Investments Inc:

* Trius Investments Inc provides corporate update

* Trius Investments-proceeding with request to tsx exchange for reclassification of business from tier ii industrial issuer to tier II investment issuer

* Trius Investments - plans to focus on strategic investments in private, public real estate and investments in entities operating in health care sector

* Trius Investments-planning on expanding board by 2 independent positions:corporate investment policy,corporate disclosure policy and code of conduct policy