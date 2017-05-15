May 15 Trivago NV:

* Trivago N.V. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue EUR 267.6 million versus I/B/E/S view EUR 250.7 million

* Trivago NV - revenue per qualified referral in q1 of 2017 increased by 4 pct period over period

* Number of qualified referrals increased by 60% period over period to 177.2 million in q1 of 2017

* Trivago NV - qtrly net income increased to eur 7.7 million in Q1 of 2017, turning positive from a loss of eur 0.1 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: