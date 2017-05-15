France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 15 Trivago NV:
* Trivago N.V. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue EUR 267.6 million versus I/B/E/S view EUR 250.7 million
* Trivago NV - revenue per qualified referral in q1 of 2017 increased by 4 pct period over period
* Number of qualified referrals increased by 60% period over period to 177.2 million in q1 of 2017
* Trivago NV - qtrly net income increased to eur 7.7 million in Q1 of 2017, turning positive from a loss of eur 0.1 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.