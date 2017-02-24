Feb 24 Trivago Nv

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue eur 169.2 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 166.8 million

* Growth in qualified referrals was 65 pct year-over-year in Q4 of 2016

* Trivago say "is planning to move into its new campus in 2018"

* Qtrly earnings per share euro 0.3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: