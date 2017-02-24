Feb 24 Trivago Nv:

* Reports qtrly net income attributable to trivago n.v. of Eur 0.3 million

* Trivago n.v.: reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue Eur 169.2 million versus I/B/E/S view Eur 166.8 million

* growth in qualified referrals was 65% year-over-year in q4 of 2016

* Trivago say "is planning to move into its new campus in 2018"