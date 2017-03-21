March 21 Triyards Holdings Limited

* Restructuring Proceedings Commenced By Ezra Holdings Limited In The United States

* Company is currently seeking advice on Ezra chapter 11 filing, as well as assessing impact of such filing on group

* Co not aware of any actions by group's financial institutions as a result of Ezra chapter 11 filing and does not have a going concern issue