UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
March 21 Triyards Holdings Limited
* Restructuring Proceedings Commenced By Ezra Holdings Limited In The United States
* Company is currently seeking advice on Ezra chapter 11 filing, as well as assessing impact of such filing on group
* Co not aware of any actions by group's financial institutions as a result of Ezra chapter 11 filing and does not have a going concern issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp
