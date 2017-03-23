BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 tronc Inc
* Tronc inc - on march 23, tronc, inc. Entered into a purchase agreement with investment funds associated with oaktree capital management, l.p.
* Tronc - pursuant to purchase agreement co agreed to repurchase an 3.7 million shares of co's common stock from oaktree at price of $15.00per share - sec filing
* Tronc inc - on march 23, 2017, company entered into amendment no. 1 to that certain securities purchase agreement
* Tronc - amendment increases maximum percentage of co's shares of common stock that merrick media, llc and its affiliates may acquire from 25% to 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: